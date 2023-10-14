iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 280,683 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $47,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $97.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.52 and a fifty-two week high of $109.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.15.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.