iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $853,748,000. Cowa LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,606 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,773,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 429.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 297,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,054,000 after acquiring an additional 241,619 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,157,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $97.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.52 and a fifty-two week high of $109.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.15.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

