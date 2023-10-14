iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Decreased by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,943 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 7.7% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $105,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IVV opened at $433.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $442.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $433.44. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $358.43 and a twelve month high of $461.88.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

