iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Sold by Alaska Wealth Advisors

Alaska Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.3% of Alaska Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Alaska Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,964.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,552,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,838 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $68.66 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.10 and a 52 week high of $75.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.29.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

