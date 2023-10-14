iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. ETF Store Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 65,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 92,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after buying an additional 72,777 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.63. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

