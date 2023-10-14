iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI) Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI – Get Free Report) traded down 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $144.88 and last traded at $145.59. 14,393 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 8,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.51.

The company has a market cap of $323.38 million, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF by 217.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period.

About iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Discretionary Sector Index (the Index).

