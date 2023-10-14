iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) is Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 413,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,175 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for about 16.8% of Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $39,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 52.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACWI traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.77. 5,099,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,422,954. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.21. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $77.50 and a 1-year high of $99.53.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

