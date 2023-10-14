iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Hits New 1-Year High at $87.93

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $87.93 and last traded at $87.03, with a volume of 449818 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.68.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,935,000 after purchasing an additional 128,187,856 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,400,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923,520 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,466,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,559 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,413,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,010 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,476 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

