iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Alaska Wealth Advisors

Alaska Wealth Advisors lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $11,945,000. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.0% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 40,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 8,618 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $5,461,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $640,000.

BATS EFAV traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.94. The company had a trading volume of 347,856 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.35 and a 200 day moving average of $67.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

