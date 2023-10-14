iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Purchased by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,078,000 after buying an additional 42,207,421 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 432.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,929,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,876,000 after buying an additional 22,684,182 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,897,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,693,000 after buying an additional 358,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,427,000 after buying an additional 301,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,174,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,873,000 after buying an additional 161,740 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $236.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $241.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.04. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $196.81 and a 12 month high of $252.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

