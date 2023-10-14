iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,500 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $23,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,078,000 after purchasing an additional 42,207,421 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 432.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,929,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,876,000 after purchasing an additional 22,684,182 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $137,567,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 284.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 717,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,346,000 after purchasing an additional 530,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 85.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,070,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,076,000 after purchasing an additional 492,670 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

IWB opened at $236.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $196.81 and a 52 week high of $252.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.04.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.