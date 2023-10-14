iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% in the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of IWM opened at $170.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.13. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $166.71 and a 52 week high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.