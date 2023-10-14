iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 444.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,427,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,103,000 after acquiring an additional 289,480 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,138,000 after purchasing an additional 207,366 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,206,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 54.9% in the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 437,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,820,000 after purchasing an additional 155,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 63.8% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 374,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,934,000 after purchasing an additional 145,777 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SUB opened at $103.18 on Friday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $102.45 and a one year high of $105.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.85.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

