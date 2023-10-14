iShares Silver Trust Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:SLV)

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 253,245 call options on the company. This is an increase of 44% compared to the average daily volume of 175,527 call options.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 4.1 %

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $20.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.03 and its 200-day moving average is $21.77. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $16.66 and a one year high of $23.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 8.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 105,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 7,980 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,095,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,057,000 after purchasing an additional 140,797 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 24.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 312,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,147,000 after buying an additional 183,084 shares during the period.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

