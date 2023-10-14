ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Purchased by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 79.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,830 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.31% of ITT worth $23,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ITT during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in ITT during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in ITT during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ITT during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ITT during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

ITT has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ITT from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on ITT from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ITT from $98.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on ITT from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ITT from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.43.

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $98.50 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $103.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.44.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.16. ITT had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. ITT’s payout ratio is 22.61%.

ITT announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the conglomerate to purchase up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Maurine C. Lembesis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $405,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,290.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

