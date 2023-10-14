J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) Short Interest Down 24.0% in September

J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the September 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

J.W. Mays Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAYS opened at $48.00 on Friday. J.W. Mays has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $56.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 518.89 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.93.

Get J.W. Mays alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.W. Mays

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in J.W. Mays stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.35% of J.W. Mays at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

J.W. Mays Company Profile

J.W. Mays, Inc owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in United States. The company's properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, and Massapequa of New York; and Circleville of Ohio. J.W. Mays, Inc was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J.W. Mays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.W. Mays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.