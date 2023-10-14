Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) PT Lowered to $25.00

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on JHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $27.70 to $25.30 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.70.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

NYSE:JHG opened at $23.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.80. Janus Henderson Group has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.44.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $516.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 211.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 56,650 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,782,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 22.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.