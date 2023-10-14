JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $55.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on JD. Citigroup lowered their price target on JD.com from $64.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price target on JD.com from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded JD.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, October 1st. Loop Capital lowered their target price on JD.com from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on JD.com from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Get JD.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on JD

JD.com Price Performance

Shares of JD opened at $27.05 on Friday. JD.com has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $67.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.44. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $287.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JD. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of JD.com by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 994 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JD.com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,441 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of JD.com by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 16,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in shares of JD.com by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 10,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.