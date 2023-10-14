Jefferies Financial Group Boosts The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target to $127.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $153.67.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $118.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $110.31 and a one year high of $170.27. The company has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.