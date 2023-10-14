Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target to $27.00

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $25.50 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $24.41.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BEN

Franklin Resources Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $22.65 on Tuesday. Franklin Resources has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $34.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Resources

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $144,324.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,960.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.7% in the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,095 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Franklin Resources by 12.7% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 26,299 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 3.8% in the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,774 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.