Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Price Target to $15.00

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AAN. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Loop Capital lowered shares of Aaron’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Aaron’s from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.16.

Aaron's Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AAN opened at $9.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $289.55 million, a PE ratio of -117.25 and a beta of 1.22. Aaron’s has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.27.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $530.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aaron’s will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Aaron's Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is -625.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aaron's

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAN. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 430.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 133.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Aaron's Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

