Jefferies Financial Group Trims Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Target Price to $50.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ETSY. StockNews.com began coverage on Etsy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Etsy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Etsy from $123.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Etsy from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Etsy from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.48.

Etsy stock opened at $63.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.90. Etsy has a 52-week low of $61.22 and a 52-week high of $149.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 2.04.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.42. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 69.10% and a negative net margin of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $628.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.87 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total transaction of $178,904.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $105,109.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,931.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $178,904.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,761.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,473 shares of company stock valued at $7,148,582. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Etsy by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Etsy by 320.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 8,579 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Etsy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Etsy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Etsy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

