Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) to “Buy”

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2023

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSYFree Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Citigroup cut Eiffage from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Eiffage

Eiffage Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Eiffage stock opened at $18.03 on Tuesday. Eiffage has a 12-month low of $15.42 and a 12-month high of $23.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.57 and its 200-day moving average is $20.96.

About Eiffage

(Get Free Report)

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, property development, urban development, civil engineering, metallic construction, roads, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company operates through Construction, Infrastructure, Energy Systems, Concessions, and Holding Company segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eiffage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiffage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.