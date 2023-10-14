Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Johnson Outdoors Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ JOUT opened at $52.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $534.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.84. Johnson Outdoors has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $71.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.03.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $187.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.49 million. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Outdoors will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Outdoors Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Johnson Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

In other news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $54,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,106.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 625,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,400,000 after buying an additional 14,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,680,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 295,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,935,000 after buying an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Johnson Outdoors by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Johnson Outdoors by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 175,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after purchasing an additional 22,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

