Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Holdings Trimmed by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JLL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 644.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,373 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,584,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,562,000 after acquiring an additional 468,749 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at $74,299,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 856,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,489,000 after acquiring an additional 377,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 618,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,037,000 after acquiring an additional 318,854 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

NYSE JLL opened at $130.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.12. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $123.00 and a twelve month high of $188.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JLL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $167.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $222.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Jones Lang LaSalle

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.