JPEL Private Equity (LON:JPEL) Trading Down 1%

JPEL Private Equity Limited (LON:JPEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.03 ($0.01). 6,766 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 21,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.04 ($0.01).
JPEL Private Equity Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £260,145.00, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.07.
About JPEL Private Equity
JPEL Private Equity Limited is a fund specializing in direct, secondary direct, and fund of funds investments. The fund primarily invests in buyout funds, venture capital funds, and special situation funds. It typically invests throughout the world, with a focus on Europe, North America, and Asia. For its direct investments, the fund prefers to co-invest alongside private equity sponsors.
