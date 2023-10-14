JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Alaska Wealth Advisors

Alaska Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 146,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,376 shares during the period. JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Alaska Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Alaska Wealth Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF were worth $12,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 475.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $260,000.

BATS:BBRE traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.50. 6,188 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 0.92.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF (BBRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US REIT Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of small-, mid-, and large-cap companies involved in the ownership or management of US real estate. BBRE was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

