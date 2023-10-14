JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target to $36.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MRO. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.67.

Marathon Oil Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $28.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $33.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.76.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 28.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 12.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 53,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $1,444,551.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,481 shares in the company, valued at $4,232,811.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $1,288,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,504 shares in the company, valued at $5,705,943.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 53,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $1,444,551.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,811.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 454,226 shares of company stock worth $12,277,084. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Oil

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $781,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after buying an additional 10,388 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 187,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

