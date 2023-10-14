JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $178.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $178.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UPS. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Loop Capital downgraded United Parcel Service from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $187.96.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of UPS opened at $155.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.27 and its 200 day moving average is $174.19. The company has a market capitalization of $132.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $150.54 and a 12-month high of $197.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

