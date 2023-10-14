JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers RXO (NYSE:RXO) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of RXO (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $17.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on RXO from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on RXO from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a negative rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded RXO from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Stephens cut their target price on RXO from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of RXO in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.81.

Get RXO alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RXO

RXO Stock Down 2.9 %

RXO stock opened at $18.52 on Wednesday. RXO has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.36.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. RXO had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $963.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that RXO will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RXO news, Director Thomas A. Szlosek acquired 11,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.92 per share, for a total transaction of $200,453.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,569.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RXO

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RXO during the third quarter worth $1,060,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in RXO by 6.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 141,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,976 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in RXO by 5.8% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in RXO by 59.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,028,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,316,000 after acquiring an additional 383,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in RXO by 7,985.7% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

RXO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.