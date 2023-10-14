JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Target Price to $24.00

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on JHG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $27.70 to $25.30 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.70.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of JHG opened at $23.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.44. Janus Henderson Group has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $31.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $516.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.93%.

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JHG. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 31,867,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595,152 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,272,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,924,000 after purchasing an additional 947,319 shares during the last quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 14,117,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,098,000 after purchasing an additional 111,194 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,157,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,305,000 after purchasing an additional 235,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,562,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,834,000 after acquiring an additional 767,027 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Janus Henderson Group

(Get Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.