JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income (LON:MATE) Shares Up 0.3%

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income (LON:MATE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 89.50 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 89.50 ($1.10). 21,726 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 56,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89.25 ($1.09).

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £65.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,484.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 90.81 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 91.43.

Get JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income alerts:

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a GBX 1.20 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio is -8,333.33%.

About JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC was founded in 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.