Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:JTKWY) PT Raised to GBX 1,740

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:JTKWY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from GBX 1,710 ($20.93) to GBX 1,740 ($21.30) in a research report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Just Eat Takeaway.com Stock Down 4.5 %
Shares of JTKWY stock opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $5.69.
About Just Eat Takeaway.com
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Just Eat Takeaway.com
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- SMART Global Holdings Now Positioned for Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.