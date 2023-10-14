Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:JTKWY) PT Raised to GBX 1,740

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:JTKWY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from GBX 1,710 ($20.93) to GBX 1,740 ($21.30) in a research report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of JTKWY stock opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $5.69.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace in the Netherlands and internationally. It focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

