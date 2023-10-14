Keb Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Keb Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540,248 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 218.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,369,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684,443 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 601.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,544,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 97.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,306,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,286 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.11 and a 200-day moving average of $50.14. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

