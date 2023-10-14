Keb Asset Management LLC Buys 173 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Keb Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 226.2% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 13,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 1,844,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,520,000 after buying an additional 20,311 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 236,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,938,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.7% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 26,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 7,045 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA opened at $63.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.10. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

