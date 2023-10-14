Keb Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Keb Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,030,000 after purchasing an additional 230,835 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB stock traded down $1.43 on Friday, hitting $184.18. 388,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,457. The company has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $172.59 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.32 and its 200 day moving average is $193.33.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.