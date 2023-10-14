Keb Asset Management LLC Sells 2,695 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Keb Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 5.1% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $12,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $71,000.

NYSEARCA:DFUS traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,788. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $38.87 and a one year high of $49.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.78 and its 200-day moving average is $46.83.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

