Kendall Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,786 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,349 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,264 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,289 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

JAZZ stock opened at $129.12 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $160.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.15. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 24.47% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $957.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.44 million. Equities research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JAZZ. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.67.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Rick E. Winningham sold 1,241 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total value of $171,456.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,943.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $216,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,186 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,080.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rick E. Winningham sold 1,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total value of $171,456.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,943.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,791 shares of company stock worth $534,726. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

