Kendall Capital Management Buys 470 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 481 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $164.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $181.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.92.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of AMG stock opened at $125.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.32. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.65 and a 52 week high of $180.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.63.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $512.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.32 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 53.54% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.