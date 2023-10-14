Kendall Capital Management Buys New Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Kendall Capital Management bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $449,526,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $390,114,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,902,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,216,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $609,409,000 after buying an additional 2,848,636 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,220,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $44,703.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,163.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIS. TD Cowen began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.61.

View Our Latest Report on FIS

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

FIS stock opened at $51.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.57 and a 12-month high of $85.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.95.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 161.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.23%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.