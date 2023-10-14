Kendall Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Kendall Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) by 26.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 162.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 33.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 108.2% in the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 12,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 44.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after acquiring an additional 34,132 shares in the last quarter.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Encore Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $47.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -785.50 and a beta of 1.50. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $58.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Encore Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ECPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $323.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.95 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 0.67%. Encore Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ECPG. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Encore Capital Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Encore Capital Group

In other Encore Capital Group news, CFO Jonathan C. Clark sold 41,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $2,051,301.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,378,121.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Encore Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.