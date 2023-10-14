Kendall Capital Management Has $497,000 Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Kendall Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 3,833.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Qorvo

In related news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 2,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total value of $220,342.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,698.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Qorvo news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 2,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total transaction of $220,342.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,698.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 4,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $429,300.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,648.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,110,124. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Qorvo from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Qorvo from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Qorvo Price Performance

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $90.92 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.15 and a 1-year high of $114.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of -534.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.45.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $651.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.84 million. On average, research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Qorvo

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

