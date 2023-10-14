Kendall Capital Management Invests $221,000 in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Kendall Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in Deere & Company by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 108,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,163,000 after acquiring an additional 45,765 shares during the period. Waycross Investment Management Co increased its position in Deere & Company by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Waycross Investment Management Co now owns 4,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 8,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Deere & Company by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 17,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Deere & Company Stock Performance
Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $380.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $400.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $396.29. The stock has a market cap of $109.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.09.
Deere & Company Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.96%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. HSBC started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $447.93.
Read Our Latest Research Report on DE
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Deere & Company Company Profile
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Deere & Company
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.