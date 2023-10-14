Kendall Capital Management Lowers Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Kendall Capital Management lessened its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Tyson Foods by 43.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 75.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 901.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Tyson Foods stock opened at $46.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.57 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $74.07.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.11). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Stories

