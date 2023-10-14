Kendall Capital Management Makes New $297,000 Investment in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Kendall Capital Management bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 198.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.36, for a total transaction of $85,163.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,535.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.36, for a total transaction of $85,163.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,535.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.87, for a total transaction of $609,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,925,398.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,883 shares of company stock worth $6,126,279. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UTHR shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $305.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $316.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.44.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

UTHR stock opened at $233.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $204.44 and a 12-month high of $283.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.90.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.67. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.97 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

