Kendall Capital Management Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 91.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,967,000 after purchasing an additional 108,283 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $93.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.13. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $78.59 and a twelve month high of $100.72.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

