Kendall Capital Management Sells 1,680 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Kendall Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 442.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mirova purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 196.5% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

OGN opened at $17.32 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $15.96 and a 52-week high of $32.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.02.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 142.40% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on OGN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Organon & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

