Kendall Capital Management Sells 195 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Kendall Capital Management cut its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,017,920,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 109.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,902.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,902.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 765,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,300,861.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $92.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.07. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $75.70 and a 1 year high of $102.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.66. The stock has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.20.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 77.64%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

