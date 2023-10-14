Kendall Capital Management Trims Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Kendall Capital Management trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,398 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Oracle by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,223 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $108.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $64.21 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The company has a market capitalization of $296.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Oracle from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.19.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

