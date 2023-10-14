Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $21.19

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.19 and last traded at $21.19, with a volume of 6801 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.66.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kenon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.69 and a 200-day moving average of $25.47.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter. Kenon had a negative net margin of 101.51% and a negative return on equity of 25.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEN. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Kenon by 19.3% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,007,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,544,000 after purchasing an additional 325,163 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kenon by 577.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 89,295 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Kenon by 144.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 84,704 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kenon in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,403,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kenon by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 118,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 63,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.83% of the company’s stock.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

